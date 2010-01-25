Brightcove Makes "TV Everywhere" Play

Online

video specialist Brightcove, whose technology is already used by some 60 TV

programmers for their Websites, has developed a new system to help cable

programmers launch "TV Everywhere" on-demand video services, either through

their own portals or working in partnership with cable or telco operators.

Consistent with the "TV Everywhere" concept espoused by Time Warner and being

tested by Comcast in its "On Demand Online" trial, the Brightcove system

includes authentication technology to ensure that online viewers are already

paying for the content through their pay-TV subscriptions.

The

new "Brightcove TV Everywhere Solution Pack" combines the enterprise edition of

the Brightcove 4 video platform with a number of new features aimed at bringing

more licensed and subscriber-entitled video content online. Most important

is authentication technology from Internet identity security firm Ping

Identity, with which Brightcove has formed a strategic alliance. Brightcove

will integrate Ping Identity's PingFederate software into its "TV

Everywhere" system to give programmers an authentication and authorization

option built on existing open standards.

Users

visiting a programmer's Website would be prompted to enter a credential

provided by their pay-TV operator. That information would then be sent from the

operator to the Brightcove system, which would authenticate that the user could

see the requested content and allow the video to begin streaming.

"The

TV Everywhere initiative is exciting because it is defining how video

content, once locked to our televisions, will be securely accessible from

everywhere," said Andre Durand, Ping Identity chairman and CEO, in a

statement. "We are pleased to partner with Brightcove on a

solution that we believe will not only revolutionize the way that viewers

access television programming, but will also establish new standards for

securing access to that content through identity on the Internet."

Brightcove

is not the only company pursuing this market. The Platform, the Comcast subsidiary

that is Brighcove's biggest competitor in providing online video technology to

programmers, launched its own "TV Everywhere" system in November. The Platform

is also providing the back-end technology for the Comcast On Demand Online

trial.

While

the first big "TV Everywhere" trial in the U.S. is being driven by an

operator, Brightcove Chairman and CEO Jeremy Allaire expects that programmers

will follow suit by launching their own on-demand portals later this year. So

Brightcove has been working for the past few months on a TV Everywhere system

to meet that need. It has also promoted Brightcove veteran Eric Elia, a former

@ Home and Comcast executive, to VP of TV solutions, where he

will lead the team responsible for customizing and deploying the TV Everywhere

system to existing Brightcove customers.

Allaire

predicts programmers will launch authenticated on-demand services through

several forms of distribution, and might have "10 different deals" with

multichannel operators to provide TV Everywhere services.

"The

deals being cut vary greatly from one MPVD [multi-program video distributor] to

the next," he says. "The use cases vary, and there are different branding

scenarios."

That

said, Allaire see three common models developing. In one, the operator doesn't

have a "TV Everywhere" portal itself, but still wants to ensure that

subscribers visiting a programmers' portal are already paying for the content

on their TV, through authentication. The second model is that an operator is

running a portal, but needs to get feeds of online content from programmers.

The operator would then package the content and put in its own user experience.

The third likely model is where the operator's portal is actually a series of

embedded video players from the various programmers themselves, which could run

off the Brightcove infrastructure.

"We

support all three scenarios, and can manage the metadata behind them," says

Allaire.

While

"connected TVs" that can accept broadband video were widely demonstrated at the

Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier this month, Allaire doesn't

expect that "TV Everywhere"-type content will make its way to those sets

anytime soon. There are some technical challenges, such as getting those sets

to support authentication, and also some business impediments as cable

operators are looking to use "TV Everywhere" as a way to stave off competition

from new "over-the-top" video services. But Allaire thinks eventually TV

Everywhere will make its way to connected TVs, too, but not until late 2011 or

2012.

"Right

now, they want to take advantage of it to build their online brand," says

Allaire of programmers and operators. "Once they've ironed out the business

policies, and they've got a consistent, standardized technical approach, then

you'll see the industry move onto the next phase of how to take it beyond the

PC. Right now, that is not a focus at all."

One

of the interesting wrinkles to providing "TV Everywhere" on a mass scale is who

winds up covering the bulk of the costs of delivering the video-the operator or

the programmer. In that vein, the Brightcove system will support real-time "CDN

switching," where depending on business arrangements and which Website a viewer

uses, the system could seamlessly switch from a content delivery network (CDN)

the operator is paying for to one being supplied by the programmer.

"That's really built into the deals, to reflect who carries

the costs," says Allaire.