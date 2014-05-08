Brightcove Launches Video Marketing Suite

Cloud services provider Brightcove announced the launch of the Brightcove Video Marketing Suite, which is designed to provide marketers with a complete set of technologies and tools for improving consumer awareness, engagement and conversion with video.

The suites includes video management, video marketing and analytics tools.

“The digital marketing space is evolving and expanding rapidly, with marketing budgets reallocated from traditional advertising models to experience and content-driven marketing,” said Steve Rotter, VP of marketing at Brightcove in a statement. “Brands are becoming digital publishers, creating original content to attract and retain customers, and video is a crucial part of their marketing mix. With today’s announcement, Brightcove is making it easy for marketers to utilize video as part of larger campaigns with a single, unified interface that supports new discovery, delivery and conversion models.”

The Video Marketing Suite consists of the Brightcove Video Cloud online video platform, Video Cloud Live, Brightcove Gallery and a number of marketing automation software integrations.

These allow marketers to create their own video channel, launch product showcases, build event microsites, or better engage customers with tools for search engine optimization (SEO), responsive design, social sharing and conversion.