Brightcove Launches Perform #IBC2014

With broadcasters and content providers looking to improve the quality of online video, Brightcove has launched the Brightcove Perform video platform at this year’s IBC.

The new cross-platform video playback service includes a full set of management APIs, performance optimization services, and the HTML5-first Brightcove Player, the company reports.

The company says that the underlying Brightcove video player in Perform is the fastest loading player on the market today, loading up to 70% faster than other players, including YouTube’s.

“Perform is a groundbreaking innovation, as we are the first to offer a truly enterprise-grade player as a standalone service,” said David Mendels, CEO at Brightcove. “As video continues to grow, consumers need reliability and speed, and publishers need simplicity. The plugin architecture, speed, scale, and playback technology integrated in Perform is remarkable and will help video publishers increase their speed to market and engage their audiences on a global scale.”