Brightcove Adds Clients, Reports Increased Profits
During its third-quarter earnings call Thursday, Brightcove
executives reported several new client wins, including Viacom and Discovery
International.
The company announced that Viacom had adopted Brightcove
cloud services for digital content delivery across platforms and consumer
devices. Viacom will also be using Brightcove player technology for Web and
mobile distribution at what the company is calling "multiple properties."
In addition, Discovery Networks International has selected
the Brightcove App Cloud mobile app platform to develop and manage dual-screen
catch-up TV services.
Other new customers included All Nippon Air, Exact Target,
Nikon and Yves St. Laurent.
The company reported total revenue for the third quarter of
2012 of $22.1 million, up 32% compared to $16.7 million for the third quarter
of 2011.â€¨
Gross profit also saw significant improvement to $15.1
million, up from $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2011.
"We are pleased with our strong third quarter results, which
once again exceeded our revenue and profitability guidance," Brightcove CEO and
chairman Jeremy Allaire noted in a statement. "We believe that we are in the
very early stages of a fundamental shift in how digital content is being
delivered and consumed. We view this as a significant market opportunity."
