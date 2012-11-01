Brightcove Adds Clients, Reports Increased Profits

During its third-quarter earnings call Thursday, Brightcove

executives reported several new client wins, including Viacom and Discovery

International.





The company announced that Viacom had adopted Brightcove

cloud services for digital content delivery across platforms and consumer

devices. Viacom will also be using Brightcove player technology for Web and

mobile distribution at what the company is calling "multiple properties."





In addition, Discovery Networks International has selected

the Brightcove App Cloud mobile app platform to develop and manage dual-screen

catch-up TV services.





Other new customers included All Nippon Air, Exact Target,

Nikon and Yves St. Laurent.





The company reported total revenue for the third quarter of

2012 of $22.1 million, up 32% compared to $16.7 million for the third quarter

of 2011.â€¨







Gross profit also saw significant improvement to $15.1

million, up from $11.4 million for the third quarter of 2011.





"We are pleased with our strong third quarter results, which

once again exceeded our revenue and profitability guidance," Brightcove CEO and

chairman Jeremy Allaire noted in a statement. "We believe that we are in the

very early stages of a fundamental shift in how digital content is being

delivered and consumed. We view this as a significant market opportunity."