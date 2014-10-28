Bright House Preps Broadband Speed Upgrades

Bright House Networks said it will start to light up broadband upgrades next month that will boost the downstream speeds of its most popular tiers without raising he price. The MSO also plans to launch a new 300 Mbps offering in “early 2015.”

Bright House said the downstream speeds supported by its “Standard” tier will jump from 10 Mbps to 15 Mbps, while its multiple “Lightening”-level tiers will also get bumped as follows: 30 Mbps rises to 35 Mbps; 60 Mbps increases to 75 Mbps; and 90 Mbps jumps to 150 Mbps.

The operator noted that it will offer its new 300 Mbps service throughout its full service area in Florida early next year, but didn’t say when it expects to launch the speedier new tier in its other service areas. Bright House is also working on a symmetrical 1-Gig service that will initially be available to a new 6,000-home development in the Tampa area.

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.