Bright House Networks to Acquire Telovations

Bright House Networks has entered into an agreement to

acquire Telovations, a Tampa, Fla.-based cloud communications provider that

delivers businesses hosted voice solutions.

The deal is expected to close in 45 to 60 days, pending

regulatory approvals. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Q Advisors LLC, a Denver, Princeton and San Francisco-based

investment banking firm acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Telovations

for the deal.

Once the deal closes, the Telovations team will report into

Craig Cowden, senior VP, network engineering and operations, and enterprise

solutions at Bright House Networks.

"We welcome this collaborative opportunity to combine

our fiber optic network and managed services offerings with Telovations'

cloud-based unified communications services to provide companies with a much

broader array of network capabilities and industry-leading services," said

Leo Cloutier, senior VP, corporate strategy and business development at Bright

House Networks in a statement.

Telovations was a pioneer in the delivery of

"Communications-as-a-Service" (CaaS), which enables businesses to

deploy communications devices and applications on a pay-as-you-go, as-needed

basis that reduces capital investment and overhead.

As a result of the deal, Bright House will be able to expand

its offering of cloud based and managed services and offer small and

medium-sized businesses additional services.

"The combination of Telovations' innovative Cloud-based

Unified Communications offerings and Bright House's fiber network and broader

portfolio of managed services will provide customers some of the most advanced

business communications capabilities in the nation," noted Mark Swanson,

cofounder and CEO of Telovations.