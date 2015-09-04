Bright House Kicks Off ‘Game Finder’

In time for Saturday’s gridiron action, Bright House Networks launched Game Finder, an online tool that lets customers find out when and where college football games are being offered on TV.

Upon visiting the site, customers need to input their zip code to pull up a listing of games that are currently in progress, or airing within 10 days. Game Finder also allows customers to sort by date, airtime, event name, channel, station, and level of TV service required, as well as filter games by High Definition, Standard Definition, and live.

By clicking the "Watch Now" feature, fans can view available games live on the Bright House TV app.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.