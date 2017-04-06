Brian Norris Named VP of Dish Media Sales

Brian Norris has been named VP of Dish Media Sales, where he’ll oversee ad sales, analytics and operations for Dish and Sling TV.

Norris reports to Warren Schlichting, Dish’s executive VP of marketing, programming and media sales.

Norris, who joined Dish Media Sales in 2008 to help establish the unit’s flagship office in New York City, most recently led national ad sales for Dish Media Sales.

“Brian has been a driving force behind Dish Media Sales since its inception, shaping a culture of thought leadership and professionalism within the organization,” Schlichting said, in a statement. “As we push the envelope on smarter TV advertising, Brian’s leadership will continue the momentum and growth of the business.”



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.



(Photo via Dave L.'s Flickr. Image taken on Feb. 6, 2017 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 3x4 aspect ratio.)