Brian McHale Named CTO of Journal Broadcast Group

Journal Broadcast Group has hired Brian McHale as VP and chief technology officer, where he will oversee the leadership, management, implementation and long-term planning for the technical and physical infrastructure for the group's 13 television stations and 35 radio stations in 11 states.

McHale will report jointly to Debbie Turner, executive VP of television, and Steve Wexler, executive VP of radio.

Last fall Andy Laird, former CTO of Journal Broadcast Group, announced his plans to retire. McHale will begin in his new role April 7 and will work with Laird to take on Laird's responsibilities throughout 2014, the company noted.

"We are very excited to have Brian join our Journal Broadcast Group team in such a critical role," Turner said in a statement. "His prior experience, combined with his vision for the future, will help us position our broadcast group for success."

McHale had previously served as VP of technology for Fisher Communications, which was acquired by Sinclair Broadcasting. Before joining Fisher, McHale was chief technologist at Mobile500 Alliance and held a variety of senior technology roles at other companies, including senior VP and chief technology officer at DirecTV Sports Networks, VP of information technology at Starz Entertainment, and VP of international information technology at Discovery Communications. He also currently serves as a board member and advisor to Wearable X Labs, Inc.