Brian Cox to Host James Bond-Themed Reality Show on Amazon Prime Video

Brian Cox, who plays Logan Roy on HBO drama Succession, will portray “The Controller” on the upcoming Amazon Prime Video reality series 007’s Road to a Million. Prime Video describes The Controller, the show host, as “the enigmatic character who controls the fate of the contestants.”

The series will see contestants compete in teams of two on a global adventure to win up to 1 million British pounds. “Filmed in many iconic Bond locations — from the Scottish Highlands to Venice and Jamaica — this cinematic format will be a true test of intelligence, endurance and heroism,” Prime Video said. “In addition to conquering obstacles, the contestants, who will compete in two-person teams, must correctly answer questions hidden in the different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge.”

The show debuts this year.

Cox played the patriarch of the family behind the media conglomerate Waystar Royco on HBO’s Succession until his demise in episode three of season four, which aired earlier this month. Succession ends when season four concludes.

“I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure,” Cox said of his latest project. “As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”

007’s Road to a Million is a collaboration between Amazon Studios, EON Productions, 72 Films and MGM Alternative.

Prime Video called The Controller “villainous and cultured,” and one who “revels in the increasingly difficult journeys and questions the contestants must overcome. He has millions of pounds to give away — up to £1m per couple — but he doesn’t make it easy. Whilst he lurks in the shadows, he is watching and controlling everything.”

A Scotsman, Cox’s film credits include Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Nuremberg and Adaptation.