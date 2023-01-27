HBO Sets March Date for ‘Succession’ Return
Emmy-winning series launches fourth season March 26
HBO’s Emmy-Award winning series Succession will return for its fourth season on March 26 as the drama over the selling of the Roys' family business continues.
The series, which took home best drama series honors at the Emmy Awards this past September, will focus on the struggles of the Roys family as the sale of the family’s Waystar Royco media conglomerate moves closer to finalization. According to HBO, the prospect of the sale provokes “existential angst and familiar division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up to a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”
Succession stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck. Newly announced cast include Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Elli Harboe, and Johannes Haukur Johannesson.
The series is executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.■
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
