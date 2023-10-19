Breezeline Completes Rollout of Stream TV

Cable operator Breezeline said that it has completed the rollout of its Stream TV video service.

Breezeline Stream TV has been launched in the South Carolina counties that are part of the MSO’s service area.

First launched in January 2022 in New Hampshire, Stream TV is now available across Breezeline’s entire U.S. footprint.

We are pleased to have completed the deployment of Stream TV across our U.S. footprint,” said Shaun Blake, VP, products and programming for Breezeline, previously known as Atlantic Broadband. “Stream TV provides unparalleled features and convenience for viewers who can easily access live TV, On Demand, DVR and content from streaming apps for viewing on TV or mobile devices at home or on the go.”

Cable operators are moving away from traditional pay TV and moving toward providing streaming video services to their highly profitable broadband customers.

The cloud-based Stream TV platform allows for an array of features including Live Rewind, Start Over and Catch Up during programs in progress, including live sports, and the ability to stream content on up to five devices at once.

The service’s Voice Command capability via Google Assistant allows users to find a show, open an app, or receive program recommendations. Viewers also have access to thousands of TV apps from the Google Play Store.