Breezeline Expands Cloud-Based 'Stream TV' Service to Ohio

Breezeline, the Canadian-owned cable company previously known as Atlantic Broadband, is on the move again with its cloud-based, TiVo-powered IPTV service, Breezeline Stream TV, deploying it to the nearly 700,000 passings in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio that it purchased from WideOpenWest.

Breezeline Stream TV is a live-channel service that bundles 300 hours of cloud DVR HD recording along with access to popular around 5,000 OTT apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney Plus.

Breezeline the company is owned by Canadian telecom Cogeco Communications, and it launched the service in New Hampshire last February. Since then, it has expanded Stream TV to Maine, West Virginia, Florida, as well as parts of Pennsylvania and Maryland. The remaining Pennsylvania markets and New York will be activated next month, with additional Breezeline markets coming this spring and summer, a press rep told Next TV.

“Since we acquired the Cleveland and Columbus operations, we’ve invested tens of millions of dollars into our network to improve reliability and performance,” said Heather McCallion, VP of products and programming for Breezeline, in a statement. “Now, we’re ready to deliver a powerful, versatile viewing experience on multiple devices inside and outside the home that is also incredibly simple to use.”

Breezeline finished the third quarter with 323,038 remaining video customers.

In addition to New Hampshire and Ohio, Breezeline services parts of New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, South Carolina and Florida.

Breezeline, which has partnered with TiVo for video technology for several years, runs Stream TV on an Android TV backbone, giving the platform casting capabilities through Google Chromecast, as well as Google Assistant features.

Breezeline is offering its bottom-level "Base + TV" bundle, which includes 100 Mbps internet service plus Breezeline Stream TV, for $49.97 a month plus taxes and fees.