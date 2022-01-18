Erstwhile Atlantic Broadband To Start Phased Rollout of Breezeline Stream TV Service in New Hampshire in February

Newly rebranded cable company Atlantic Broadband, now calling itself "Breezeline," has announced that the phased rollout of its new cloud-based pay TV service will begin in New Hampshire in February.

Owned by Canadian telecom giant Cogeco Communications, Breezeline announced the rebranding last week as a means of better describing a cable company that has expanded to around 688,000 passings, in places including Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio, beyond the Eastern Seaboard region that spawned its earlier moniker. Breezeline also serves parts of New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, South Carolina and Florida.

While touting its rebrand, the cable company also announced a new live-channel service that will bundle in 300 hours of cloud DVR HD recording along with access to popular OTT apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney Plus "and more."

Breezeline, which has partnered with TiVo for video technology for several years, hasn't revealed what OS the new Breezeline Stream TV will run on. But the company did say the platform has casting capabilities through Google Chromecast, as well as Google Assistant features, which strongly hints at an Android TV backbone.

Also unclear: If Breezeline is supplying proprietary CPE, or if the new service runs on over-the-shelf Roku and Amazon Fire TV boxes and smart TVs.

(Next TV reached out to a Breezeline rep Tuesday, who told us he'd have to talk to engineering to address this tech question.)

“It’s an incredibly advanced TV service, with unparalleled features and personalization options, yet really simple to use. Customers can easily view what they want, when they want and where they want," said Heather McCallion, VP of products and programming for Breezeline, in a statement.

Breezeline ended Q3 with 360,000 remaining linear pay TV customers. ■