Breaking News Launches Proximity Alerts

NBC News’ Breaking News has added proximity-based news alerts to its iOS app that allow users to see news occurring near their location.

The startup is billing the feature as the first time a mobile app has offered the service.

“In a world where news alerts are out of control, our mission is to deliver the breaking stories that are uniquely important to you,” said Cory Bergman, general manager of Breaking News in a statement. “Few things are as important as learning about a big breaking story that just happened near your location. Proximity alerts are lightning fast, and the service sets Breaking News apart as the go-to app to discover breaking stories that matter to you, wherever you are.”

Breaking News also added a number of other improvements to the app, including a new design, a “Watchlist,” where users can easily track breaking news in their favorite interests, infinite scroll features, simplified navigation, faster search, and improved viewing on iPads.