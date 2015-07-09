Bravo Touts Digital Growth

Bravo Digital Media said it generated record usage across its platforms – desktop, tablet, mobile and the Bravo Now app – in the second quarter of 2015, chalking it up in large part to the recent redesign of BravoTV.com and an emphasis on The Daily Dish, the network’s digital lifestyle hub.

Bravo Digital Media did not break out all of the specific numbers, but said average monthly visits across all platforms broke a record as they were up 74% in the second quarter of 2015, versus the year-ago quarter.

Records were also achieved on the BravoTV.com mobile site (average visits were up 184%), as well as via the Bravo Now app, which saw average monthly visits rise 191% and average total video streams jump 370%.

