Bravo Sparks Snapchat Tilt Touting ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Bravo Media said it’s celebrating the Independence Day holiday with some July Fourth-inspired Snapchat geofilters to tout the upcoming season premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo.

Tied into this “Jersey Housewives Nation” social media stunt, Bravo said it is seeding out show-themed Snapchat filters that will “disrupt popular sites across the 50 states over the July 4th weekend.”

Among the dozen different filters, Bravo will “Jersify” a group of national monuments and tourist locations, including Mount Rushmore (pictured), the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Venice Beach, West Palm Beach, and New York’s Coney Island.

Bravo said it collaborated with Situation Interactive for the social stunt.

