Bravo Now App Gets a Facelift

Bravo has launched a revamped version of its companion app,

Bravo Now, for the Apple iOS platform and is reporting that record numbers at

some of its digital platforms, with record video streams on BravoTV.com, and

record page views, unique visitors, and video streams on Bravo Mobile and the

Bravo Now app.





As part of the significant update to the Bravo Now app for

iOS, the new version of includes second-screen companion content for every

episode of Bravo's shows. In the past, the app offer synchronized companion

content for the series premiere and finale as well as live event coverage.





As part of the update the Bravo Now app will also offer

include additional video, photo galleries, trivia, quizzes; new social media

features; and a revamped home page design.





The new version of the app will also allow sponsors to offer

second screen apps designed to complement the on-air campaign.





While full year stats aren't available, the company reports

that Bravo Mobile has seen a 78% jump in video streams, a 53% increase in

unique visitors and a 53% increase in page views.





So far in 2012, Bravo has also added gained over 1.7 million

fans on Facebook across all pages (up 26% from last year) to a total of 8.5

million total fans.





Various Bravo twitter accounts also saw significant growth,

with @Bravotv adding 167,000 followers (up 86%) and @bravotopchef adding 47,000

followers (up 104%).

