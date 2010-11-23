Bravo Names 'Top Chef All Stars' Sponsors
Bravo has partnered with Buitoni, Swanson Broth and
Toyota as the official multiplatform sponsors for the upcoming season of Top
Chef All-Stars, the network announced Tuesday. The eighth season of the Top Chef franchise will premiere Dec. 1
at 10 p.m. ET
The deals provide the brands with exposure through
in-show product integration as well as an on-air and online presence.
Buitoni joins as a fully integrated partner and
will reward this season's winner with $200,000 and will be featured as an
episodic prize partner in three episodes.
Swanson Broth also joins as a fully integrated
partner with a branded in-show Quickfire challenge.
Toyota returns as a fully integrated partner,
providing transportation for contestants and giving away two vehicles as
prizes.
Boursin cheese will sponsor BravoTV.com's "Countdown to the Premiere"
with an eight-part weekly Webisode series, All-Star Bites, starring Top
Chef season five winner Hosea Rosenberg.
