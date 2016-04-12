Bravo Media Sets Debut of Digital-Only Series

Bravo Media said its first standalone digital series, Going Off the Menu, is set to premiere on April 18 across several platforms, including video-on-demand, BravoTV.com, the Bravo Now app, YouTube and Facebook.

The six-episode series, sponsored by Toyota, follows James Beard Award-winning food documentarian Liza De Guia and Michelin-rated underground chef Russell Jackson as they track down underground and exclusive foodie experiences in Los Angeles, including invite-only supper clubs to a tire-shop Baracoa.

The first three episodes of the series will premiere on April 18, and the other three will become available on April 25.

