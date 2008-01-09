Bravo Launching Top Chef Cookbook

Bravo is launching a Top Chef cookbook as a companion to the popular reality series.

The book, set to drop in March, is timed to the debut of the fourth season of the show, and it will feature recipes from the first three seasons, bios and background information on the series.

"Top Chef fans are as passionate about the food on the show as they are about the contestants,” Bravo executive vice president of marketing and digital strategy Jason Klarman said in a statement. "This book serves them the best of both, allowing them now to enjoy the show in their kitchens, as well as their living rooms.”

The book is an expansion of Bravo’s move into lifestyle products, which began with the rebranding of the network as Bravo Media and has included developing products such as Top Chef-branded kitchen knives.