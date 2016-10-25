Bravo Launches Pet-Centric Vertical

Bravo Media has launched a new area on BravoTV.com aimed specifically at pet fans. Dubbed Unleashed, the lifestyles vertical joins The Daily Dish, The Feast, Jet Set, Personal Space and The Lookbook among the specific hubs Bravo’s launched to connect fans with specific content.

The new hub features stories, photo galleries, ideas for pampering pets, tips for pet owners and links to top pet pics on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat. Among the launch content are stories like “Now You Can Basically Get a Meal Delivery Service for Your Dog,” “Finally! An Excuse to Get Drunk with Your Pets,” “This Yorkie Has A Better Ride Than You” and “If Life is a Balancing Act, This Kitten Is Losing”

Bravo plans on posting new content every day, with Kristyn Pomranz, previously the managing editor of Cheezburger.com, now on board.