Bravo Launches LIve iPad App for 'Bethenny' Finale
NBC Universal's Bravo is debuting a free application for
Apple iPad tablets designed to provide a live, interactive viewing
"companion" to its linear TV channel with the Aug. 5 season finale of Bethenny Getting Married?
The "Bravo
Now" iPad app will let viewers participate in Bravo's live social-media
events such as the "Talk Bubble" online chat and live voting. Uesers
can also access video clips updated in real time; read "Bravolebrity"
blogs; share content with friends via Twitter and Facebook; download full
episodes of Bravo shows via iTunes; and access to a schedule of upcoming live
events and episodes.
The June 10 premiere of Bethenny, a spinoff from The Real
Housewives of New York City, averaged 2.10 million viewers and 1.35 million
adults 18 to 49, the
most for any premiere in Bravo history, according to Nielsen data. The
finale is set for Thursday, Aug. 5, at 10 p.m. Eastern.
