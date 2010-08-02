Bravo Launches LIve iPad App for 'Bethenny' Finale

NBC Universal's Bravo is debuting a free application for

Apple iPad tablets designed to provide a live, interactive viewing

"companion" to its linear TV channel with the Aug. 5 season finale of Bethenny Getting Married?

The "Bravo

Now" iPad app will let viewers participate in Bravo's live social-media

events such as the "Talk Bubble" online chat and live voting. Uesers

can also access video clips updated in real time; read "Bravolebrity"

blogs; share content with friends via Twitter and Facebook; download full

episodes of Bravo shows via iTunes; and access to a schedule of upcoming live

events and episodes.

The June 10 premiere of Bethenny, a spinoff from The Real

Housewives of New York City, averaged 2.10 million viewers and 1.35 million

adults 18 to 49, the

most for any premiere in Bravo history, according to Nielsen data. The

finale is set for Thursday, Aug. 5, at 10 p.m. Eastern.



