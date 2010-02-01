Bravo ‘Checks In' With FourSquare Deal
By Alex Weprin
NBC Universal's Bravo Media has inked a deal with social
networking service FourSquare, becoming the first media company to have a
presence on the platform.
FourSquare users "check in" to places they go during their
daily life, like restaurants, bars, stores and the gym. FourSquare awards
"badges" to users that check in from particularly adventurous locales, or for
other feats. Users that check in frequently at the same place can be named
"mayor" of that establishment, with some places (often bars) giving the "mayor"
perks like free drinks.
As part of the marketing agreement, Bravo will have special
network themed badges for users that check-in at places featured on the
channel, like restaurants on Top Chef, or shops from The Real
Housewives of New York City. There will also be prizes to people that
check-in at those locations
Bravo will drive users to FourSquare via on-air messaging,
and will also incorporate advertiser messaging into its branded FourSquare
badges and awards.
"Bravo constantly taps into the newest, most innovative
and cutting-edge technology available for our audience on every platform,"
said Bravo Senior VP of Digital Media Lisa Hsia. "Through foursquare,
Bravo will continue to offer its audience a unique and engaging experience,
providing the perfect extension of Bravo's core areas of food, fashion, beauty,
design and pop culture," added Stone.
