Bravo ‘Checks In' With FourSquare Deal

NBC Universal's Bravo Media has inked a deal with social

networking service FourSquare, becoming the first media company to have a

presence on the platform.

FourSquare users "check in" to places they go during their

daily life, like restaurants, bars, stores and the gym. FourSquare awards

"badges" to users that check in from particularly adventurous locales, or for

other feats. Users that check in frequently at the same place can be named

"mayor" of that establishment, with some places (often bars) giving the "mayor"

perks like free drinks.

As part of the marketing agreement, Bravo will have special

network themed badges for users that check-in at places featured on the

channel, like restaurants on Top Chef, or shops from The Real

Housewives of New York City. There will also be prizes to people that

check-in at those locations

Bravo will drive users to FourSquare via on-air messaging,

and will also incorporate advertiser messaging into its branded FourSquare

badges and awards.

"Bravo constantly taps into the newest, most innovative

and cutting-edge technology available for our audience on every platform,"

said Bravo Senior VP of Digital Media Lisa Hsia. "Through foursquare,

Bravo will continue to offer its audience a unique and engaging experience,

providing the perfect extension of Bravo's core areas of food, fashion, beauty,

design and pop culture," added Stone.