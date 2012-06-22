Boxx TV to Offer Wi-Fi Hotspot at Olympics

Microwave solutions provider Boxx TV is planning to provide a Wi-Fi hotspot at the London Olympics for broadcast crews using Quicklink, Livestream, Dejero, LiveU, TVU, Livewire or Skype to upload news from the London Olympic Park.

The hotspot can be used for sending live streams or to FTP content with upload speeds of around 4Mbps and is designed to provide a reliable alternative to cellular networks, which are expected to be congested during the games.

"With hundreds of thousands of mobile phones overloading the 3G networks around the Olympic Park, it is questionable if 3G bonding will be able to offer any usable upload bandwidth for live streaming of FTP feeds," Scott Walker, co-founder of Boxx TV, contended in a statement. "We will be offering uncontended 4Mbps upload Internet connections so that broadcasters can stream live and cut their story and file from the areas around the Park."

Boxx TV will provide portable hardware to access the hotspot.