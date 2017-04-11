Boomerang OTT Service Goes Live

Turner and Warner Bros. have launched Boomerang, an OTT subscription VOD service that costs $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year that features toons and other content from the Hanna-Barbera, Looney Tunes and MGM library.

The launch comes about a month after the streaming service was introduced.

Boomerang offers more than 5,000 titles and features franchises such as Scooby Doo, Tom & Jerry, Bugs Bunny, The Jetsons and The Flintstones. The streaming service is powered by apps and tech developed by DramaFever, an OTT service that’s now part of Warner Bros. Digital Networks.

Boomerang is initially available on Web browsers, iOS and Android mobile devices, with support for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast devices on deck.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.