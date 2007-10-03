Boing Boing Launching Boing Boing TV

The editors of Boing Boing, one of the Web’s most popular and influential blogs, are launching Boing Boing TV, a daily video report of the day’s top stories.

The program, which will be 3-5 minutes long, will be available free of charge on-demand at Boing Boing’s site.

“Boing Boing began in 1989 as a paper ’zine that we later expanded into a blog and podcast, and BoingBoing.net now has more than 7.5 million page views per month, with over 3 million RSS subscribers,” said Mark Frauenfelder, co-founder of Boing Boing. “Boing Boing TV is the next logical step in that evolution.”

The team at Boing Boing is working with Federated Media Publishing on the project. That company has been working on multiplatform distribution plans and securing advertising for the program.

“We believe in independent, high-quality video on the Web,” said John Battelle, founder and CEO of Federated. “Boing Boing is a seminal brand in the conversational-media world, and we’re proud to be part of its ongoing expansion into television.”