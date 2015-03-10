Bogusz: March Madness Ad Sales to Jump by Double-Digits

New York — Although units remain available, pricing and volume has increased to the point where the upcoming version of March Madness should net a double-digit advance in revenue.

John Bogusz, executive vice president, sports sales and marketing at CBS, said the team at the broadcaster and partner Turner Broadcasting System are in a good place ahead of the tipoff of the 2015 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and NCAA March Madness Live.

Bogusz, in an interview here at NCAA Media Day, said the tourney is in a better position than it was at this stage in 2014. “We’re looking at a double-digit increase in revenue over last year” on the linear side, he said, while noting that streaming NCAA March Madness Live platform is sold out.

