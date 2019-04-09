Bobeck Joining New Fox Corp.

The buzz out at the National Association of Broadcasters that Ann Bobeck, currently special counsel in the Communications and Media Practice Group of Covington & Burling in Washington, will be joining Fox Corp. is true.

Word was that her title will be VP of regulatory affairs, but that could be to be determined.

The leaner Fox Corp. covers the Fox broadcast net, owned stations, and the sports channels, which were left after News Corp. spun off some 21st Century Fox assets to Disney.

Before joining Covington & Burling, Bobeck was VP and deputy general counsel, for the National Association of Broadcasters, where she represented broadcasters before the FCC, FTC, Congress and the courts on issues including advertising, children's TV, indecency, political broadcasting and ownership.

Bobeck will work with senior VP Joe Di Scipio on the regulatory side.

She told B&C she will be leaving the firm at the end of the month and joining Fox May 6.