‘Blue Bloods’ Series Finale Set For Fall ‘24

Tom Selleck drama Blue Bloods returns for season 14 Friday, February 16, and that will be the final one. The two-part season ends in the fall.

Blue Bloods, about the Reagan family in New York and its long history of working in law enforcement, premiered in 2010. Selleck plays the New York City police commissioner.

“Blue Bloods will forever be a beloved part of CBS’ legacy. It ruled Friday nights with unprecedented dominance since its premiere and established itself as a pillar of our winning lineup with an exceptionally devoted fan base,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment and David Stapf, president of CBS Studios. “We’ll be forever grateful to the legendary Leonard Goldberg for developing this signature series and to the amazing cast led by Tom Selleck, who America embraced as family and watched as welcomed guests at the Reagan dinner table. We also sincerely thank the incredible writing and producing teams guided by executive producer Kevin Wade, for years of compelling episodes as they conceive this final chapter that we expect to be the most satisfying season yet for our loyal viewers.”

Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray are also in the cast.

Goldberg was an executive producer on the show. Formerly the 20th Century Fox president, ABC’s head of programming and a CBS Corp. board director, Goldberg died in 2019.

“For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family,” said Selleck. “Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes. Thank you to CBS Studios and CBS Network for their steadfast support and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night.”

On Fridays, the show averaged 9.54 million viewers in 2022-2023, and more than 11 million with live +35 day multiplatform viewing, CBS said.

Kevin Wade, Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, Ian Biederman and Dan Truly are executive producers. Blue Bloods is produced by CBS Studios.

“It has been a tremendous privilege these past 13 years to fill the huge canvas that Leonard Goldberg imagined: a police procedural told from the point of view of four generations of a close-knit, fiercely loyal family. Blue Bloods will leave behind an enduring legacy that was collectively achieved by our extraordinary cast, our talented and tirelessly inventive writers, and the best crew in the business,” said Wade. “CBS Studios and the CBS Television Network encouraged us to tell our stories in multi-layered narratives that have gone on to resonate with millions of people, and we thank them for their unwavering partnership and collaboration. We look forward to giving fans an exciting and emotionally satisfying final season, and we are forever grateful for their enthusiasm and loyalty over all these years.”