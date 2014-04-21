Blucora Buys HowStuffWorks From Discovery

Discovery Communications said Monday that it has sold how-to website HowStuffWorks to online portfolio company Blucora, for about $45 million in an all-cash deal.

As part of the deal, Discovery will retain its key client relationships and partner with Blucora and HowStuffWorks to continue to deliver native advertising solutions. Discovery also will have ongoing access to HowStuffWorks video assets.

Discovery purchased HowStuffWorks in 2007 for about $265 million (including $15 million in transaction costs) and originally planned to use the popular website as an outlet for short video clips of its shows.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.