Bloomberg Selects Invision

Bloomberg Media Group has chosen Invision's DealMaker Crossroad (DMC) platform to manage the company's advertising sales and commercial operations across its domestic and international television and radio properties.

"Bloomberg's television, radio and digital media properties are the rational source of information for top decision makers in the corporate world, across industries," said Trevor Fellows, the head of advertising sales for the Bloomberg Media Group, in a statement announcing the deployment. "We have considerable opportunities to help advertisers influence key demographics, and we are excited to launch on the DMC platform and work with a vendor like Invision."

The deployment will also help Bloomberg deliver advertising and content on multiple platforms more efficiently and profitably.

In 2010, Invision secured exclusive worldwide distribution rights to the traffic system, Crossroad, from Turner Broadcasting System and has since integrated Crossroad with its DealMaker ad sales system, creating an all-in-one solution.

Invision's software-based products currently manage more than $13 billion in annual television advertising inventory and the company works with over 60 media outlets, including Comcast, NBC Universal, Sony Pictures Television, and Univision.