Bloomberg Names Andrew Benett Chief Commercial Officer

Bloomberg Media has created a new position, global chief commercial officer, and tapped a veteran marketer to fill it.

Andrew Benett, most recently global CEO for Havas Creative Group, will assume the new post, in charge of Bloomberg Media sales, advertising, franchising, consulting and marketing. He will be based in New York and report to Bloomberg Media CEO Justin Smith.

Benett is being brought on board as Bloomberg expands its reach, which it already counts as a 60-million-plus audience across digital, TV, radio, print and live events.

Bloomberg recently said it would partner with Twitter on a 24/7 "breaking news" network to go along with its business news and analysis properties.