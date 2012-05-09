Blinkx Partners With AnyClip

The video search engine blinkx is partnering with AnyClip to give blinkx users access to clips from over 12,000 feature films in the AnyClip library, which includes content from such producers as Warner Brothers, Universal Studios, Vivendi Entertainment, First Look and Virgil Films.

"We're thrilled to partner with AnyClip to offer our users access to such a wide variety of film clips from their ever-growing database of licensed content," said Suranga Chandratillake, CEO, blinkx. "AnyClip has made films incredibly searchable, so we can hit the highlights and find our favorite moments quickly and easily - we're very pleased to partner with another company that puts such importance on improving entertainment with technology."

AnyClip's tagging technology extracts and indexes over 5,000 individual pieces of metadata from each full-length feature film, which then allows users to search for movie content via snippets of dialogue, actors, props, or other attributes. That "gives consumers an entirely new way to quickly and easily relive their favorite moments from their favorite movies," added Oren Nauman, CEO, AnyClip in a statement. "Partnering with blinkx is an exciting opportunity for AnyClip to gain an even bigger movie-loving audience who already expect a seamless and advanced video search experience."

The new agreement adds to the 720 plus partners that blinkx has already signed up for its search engine, which has indexed over 35 million hours of video and audio content to date.