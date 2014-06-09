Blank, Kulesza Keynoting at 'Business of Multiplatform TV' Event

With the proliferation of mobile smart devices, personalized viewing and TV "to go" are becoming de rigeur media experiences for more and more households.

Alongside this redefined universe are concomitant challenges and opportunities for executives involved with TV rights fees, pay TV subscriptions, audience measurement and advertising rates, some 300 of whom are expected to gather at Manhattan’s Roosevelt Hotel to discuss current and future developments in the burgeoning space at NewBay Media’s “The Business of Multiplatform TV" event on June 11.

Those in attendance on Wednesday will hear from a number of panelists, and have a chance to network and interact with such notables as Showtime Networks Inc. chairman and CEO Matt Blank; BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research senior media and entertainment analyst Jessica Reif Cohen; Will Funk, senior VP of sponsorship integration and business development at Turner Sports Ad Sales; and Jackie Kulesza, senior VP, group director of video at Starcom USA.

