Blake Burman Named Moderator of NewsNation’s ‘The Hill’

Blake Burman, chief Washington correspondent at NewsNation, takes over as moderator of the 5 p.m. weekday program The Hill as of Tuesday, September 5.

“Blake is an excellent discussion leader with a great understanding of how the decisions in Washington impact everyday Americans across this country,” said Cherie Grzech, senior VP of news & politics and managing editor at NewsNation. “We are thrilled to welcome him as the official moderator of a program that combines the vast resources of the network and the nation’s top political website, The Hill.”

Burman joined NewsNation in January. He had been White House correspondent at Fox Business Network.

“I’m thrilled to moderate The Hill, especially as we enter another consequential election cycle,” he said. “Our audience knows they can hear from the biggest players in politics, on both sides of the aisle, and we look forward to bringing those thoughtful conversations to our viewers.”

NewsNation parent Nexstar acquired newspaper The Hill for $130 million in 2021. The show launched in April and has had rotating moderators, including Leland Vittert, host of On Balance with Leland Vittert. Panelists have included political editor Chris Stirewalt, former Obama official and political contributor Johanna Maska, former Trump chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.