Blacks, Hispanics Heaviest Mobile TV Users

Early results of a new Horowitz Associates study show that almost a third of urban consumers (31%) watch TV content via PCs, mobile, over the top devices or other alternative platforms each week and that Hispanic, Black and Asian urban consumers are particularly heavy uses of these platforms.

The research firm's annual State of Cable and Digital Media - Multicultural Edition 2011 study found that almost half of Asian urban consumers (41%) watch TV content on alternative platforms each week, as do 37% of Hispanic and 36% of Black urban consumers, versus 25% of White non-Hispanic urban consumers.

On computers or laptops, 35% of Asians report viewing TV content at least once a week, compared to 22% among Hispanics, 17% of Blacks and 15% among white urban audiences.

This usage is also adding up to significant time. The study found that those who use alternative platforms for TV spend, on average, 15% of their viewing time on a platform other than traditional TV. That viewing is in addition to time devoted to digital TV platforms such as DVRs and VOD.

The study also found that penetration of video-enabled mobile devices such as smartphones, iPhones, iPads and gaming gadgets increased from 35% in 2010 to 46% in 2011.

Higher penetration rates combined with growing availability of apps that allow access to TV shows has also produced higher levels of viewing of TV content on mobile devices. According to the new study, self-reported weekly viewership of TV content on mobile devices increased from 4% in 2010 to 10% in 2011.

The highest levels of viewing were found among Black and Hispanic urban consumers, where 14% of each group reported viewing TV content at least once a week on a mobile device, compared to 7% among White and 5% among Asian urban consumers.

Horowitz will be unveiling additional findings next week at its Multicultural Media Forum on Wednesday, March 16, which will be held at The Roosevelt Hotel in New York City.