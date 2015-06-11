Blackmagic Launches New 12G Card

Blackmagic Design has unveiled a new mezzanine card that will help bridge the gap between some older 4K equipment, which uses four 3G SDI connections, and newer gear that uses one 12G cable to handle 4K video.

The new DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G - Quad SDI lets customers connect older Ultra HD and 4K equipment that use quad link 3G-SDI connections to their computer through their existing DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G video capture and playback card, the company reports.

The card is priced at $75.

DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G has native 12G-SDI connections for working with the latest high frame rate 4K equipment over a single, high speed SDI cable. Older, first generation monitors and projectors have quad link 3G-SDI connections that require 4 SDI cables.

The new DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G - Quad SDI mezzanine card bridges the gap so customers can now have both high speed 12G-SDI connections and four 3G-SDI connections, all on the same card.

The company has also released a Desktop Video 10.4.1 software update that supports the DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G - Quad SDI, and adds 12-bit RGB 4:4:4 support for 2160p30, keying in 1080p60, and deep color support. The update can be downloaded free of charge.

“DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G is our most advanced PCIe capture and playback card for high end digital cinema users,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design, in a statement. “Now customers that need to work with first generation Ultra HD have a future proof solution that works with both older equipment and the latest 12G-SDI gear! The new Desktop Video 10.4.1 adds even more capabilities to the card many people already have, giving them dramatically better color and more capabilities.”