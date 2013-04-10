Blackburn Introduces SECURE IT Act

It was cybersecurity rush hour inside the Beltway on Wednesday

with Sen. Jay Rockefeller calling on the SEC to issue formal guidance on

disclosures; the House Intelligence Committee preparing to mark up H.R. 624,

the "Cyber Intelligence Sharing and Protection Act" (CISPA); and Rep. Marsha

Blackburn (R-Tenn.) introducing

the SECURE IT Act.

The SECURE IT Act, which made an appearance in the last

Congress as analternative to a Democrat-backed bill, would "allow the government and

the private sector to address cyber threat information in a more transparent

fashion; reform how our government manages its own information systems; create

new deterrents for cyber criminals; prioritize research and development for

cybersecurity initiatives; and streamline consumers' ability to be notified

when they are at risk of identity theft or financial harm."

A Balckburn spokesman said the bill was a complement to CISPA. ""There is no single bullet solution to cyber security," he said.

Democrats and Republicans were split in the last Congress

over whether the government should also mandate the creation of voluntary

cybersecurity best practices. Generally, Republicans said no; Democrats said

yes. Both sides concede cyberthreats are growing and some form of legislation

is needed, but it remains to be seen whether they can come together on a

compromise bill that will pass both houses of Congress.

The president issued an executiveorder on cybersecurity in February after Congress failed to pass

legislation last time around. It called for the creation of those guidelines

and eased government sharing of cyber threat info with industry, but did not

deal with industry sharing with itself and with government, or liability

protections for that sharing, since the president did not have the authority to

mandate that.

Blackburn called the executive order heavy

handed and said SECURE IT was a "conservative, incentive-based framework that

opens up collaboration between the government and the private sector while also

providing safeguards to citizens when their sensitive data is

compromised," Blackburn said in a statement.