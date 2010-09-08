BlackArrow, NDS Swap Out DVR Ads
BlackArrow this week will preview a DVR ad-substitution
system with NDS, with the ability to dynamically insert targeted, local ads in
live or on-demand video, at the IBC conference in Amsterdam.
The demo is the first public product showcase
jointly presented by the two companies, following NDS's investment into
BlackArrow this spring.
Other BlackArrow backers include Comcast, Cisco Systems and Intel.
"The goal of addressable TV advertising is to
deliver the best possible spot, regardless of how the viewer is accessing the
programming," BlackArrow senior vice president of product management Chris Hock.
"Our DVR ad-substitution demonstration illustrates how we can partner with
best-of-breed providers like NDS to help cable system operators and content
programmers leverage the potential of the DVR to create a viable and powerful
platform for addressable advertising."
At the NDS booth, BlackArrow will show
different scenarios demonstrating advertisements inserted locally on DVRs. The
demo will use BlackArrow's Advanced Advertising System for managing advertising
sales, targeting and decision making, and NDS Dynamic to target, deliver,
insert and measure advertisements for both linear and on-demand DVR-based
addressable advertising.
BlackArrow's initial product, for inserting
ads dynamically into video-on-demand programs, is currently in trial
deployments with Comcast (in its Jacksonville, Fla., system), Bresnan
Communications and Fox Cable Networks.
