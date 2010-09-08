BlackArrow, NDS Swap Out DVR Ads

BlackArrow this week will preview a DVR ad-substitution

system with NDS, with the ability to dynamically insert targeted, local ads in

live or on-demand video, at the IBC conference in Amsterdam.

The demo is the first public product showcase

jointly presented by the two companies, following NDS's investment into

BlackArrow this spring.

Other BlackArrow backers include Comcast, Cisco Systems and Intel.

"The goal of addressable TV advertising is to

deliver the best possible spot, regardless of how the viewer is accessing the

programming," BlackArrow senior vice president of product management Chris Hock.

"Our DVR ad-substitution demonstration illustrates how we can partner with

best-of-breed providers like NDS to help cable system operators and content

programmers leverage the potential of the DVR to create a viable and powerful

platform for addressable advertising."

At the NDS booth, BlackArrow will show

different scenarios demonstrating advertisements inserted locally on DVRs. The

demo will use BlackArrow's Advanced Advertising System for managing advertising

sales, targeting and decision making, and NDS Dynamic to target, deliver,

insert and measure advertisements for both linear and on-demand DVR-based

addressable advertising.

BlackArrow's initial product, for inserting

ads dynamically into video-on-demand programs, is currently in trial

deployments with Comcast (in its Jacksonville, Fla., system), Bresnan

Communications and Fox Cable Networks.