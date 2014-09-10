BlackArrow Launches European Expansion #IBC2014

In the run-up to IBC, the TV ad technology and data provider BlackArrow has announced a major push to expand operations in Europe, with a recently opened a London office, a carrier grade European data center and plans for local support offices.

“While each country is unique, all pay-TV providers share a similar goal of delivering the best possible TV services to their customers and partners,” said Dean Denhart, CEO of BlackArrow, in a statement. “Our expansion into Europe will further enable us to deliver regionally optimized solutions to support the growing demands of our international customers.”

In North American, BlackArrow has already deployed its technologies in some 32 million homes, where it works with such pay TV operators as Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Bright House Networks and Rogers.

It will be showing its offerings at IBC.