BlackArrow Jumps in Cable's Canoe
Formalizing a working relationship that goes back about two
years, Canoe, the MSO-backed advanced advertising firm, will announce today
that it has licensed BlackArrow's advertising campaign management system as
part of a strategy to help Canoe's national cable network partners accelerate
their ability to insert ads dynamically into VOD content.
Financial terms of the multi-year deal weren't disclosed,
but the accord centers on BlackArrow Affiliate, a platform for programmers that
manages dynamic ad insertion (DAI) in set-top-delivered VOD services.
The licensing deal aims to extend the Canoe DAI ecosystem to
more national programmers and speed up deployments of VOD ad insertion. By way
of the licensing agreement, Canoe and BlackArrow "are aligning our roadmaps so
we can scale the marketplace...and connecting the ecosystem even quicker and
streamline processes," Canoe head of sales and marketing Chris Pizzurro said.
