BlackArrow Jumps in Cable's Canoe

Formalizing a working relationship that goes back about two

years, Canoe, the MSO-backed advanced advertising firm, will announce today

that it has licensed BlackArrow's advertising campaign management system as

part of a strategy to help Canoe's national cable network partners accelerate

their ability to insert ads dynamically into VOD content.

Financial terms of the multi-year deal weren't disclosed,

but the accord centers on BlackArrow Affiliate, a platform for programmers that

manages dynamic ad insertion (DAI) in set-top-delivered VOD services.

The licensing deal aims to extend the Canoe DAI ecosystem to

more national programmers and speed up deployments of VOD ad insertion. By way

of the licensing agreement, Canoe and BlackArrow "are aligning our roadmaps so

we can scale the marketplace...and connecting the ecosystem even quicker and

streamline processes," Canoe head of sales and marketing Chris Pizzurro said.

