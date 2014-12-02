BlackArrow Connects With Virgin Media

BlackArrow has hit its first European target — Virgin Media, the U.K.’s largest cable operator.

The advanced ad firm and the MSO have struck a partnership to insert ads into video-on-demand content that's made available on Virgin Media’s QAM-based set-top boxes, including its new TiVo-powered hybrid QAM/IP platform, as well as mobile devices that support the operator’s authenticated TV Anywhere service.

The win is BlackArrow’s first in Europe, and comes about three months after the company announced it had expanded into the region and opened an office in London.

