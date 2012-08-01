BlackArrow Adds New Multiplatform Ad Features

Advanced advertising solution provider BlackArrow is launching a new Subscriber Information Service (SIS) product that enables pay TV operators to deploy advanced advertising and marketing campaigns across any platform while targeting specific demographics.

That means pay TV operators can enable advertisers to craft campaigns that deliver only the most relevant messages to each audience segment. Operators also can utilize the BlackArrow SIS to ensure that marketing campaigns -- including special pricing and other incentives -- are delivered only to those subscribers who are eligible for the promotion.

"The Subscriber Information Service is a necessary component of any pay TV operator's strategy for enabling addressability and the capture of large amounts of audience-related reporting data," said Joe Matarese, CTO of BlackArrow, in a statement. "Working with a large customer, we're ensuring that the BlackArrow SIS can support large-scale production volumes while efficiently delivering addressable marketing and advertising campaigns across multiple platforms and devices."

The targeting can be based on viewer, or household or device data for geography, demographics, marketing segmentation, membership or service level.

BlackArrow plans to demo the SCTE 130-6 Compliant SIS for linear, on-demand, and iTV advertising as part of its advanced advertising solution at the CableLabs Summer Conference from August 5-8 in Keystone, Colo.