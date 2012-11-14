BitTorrent Inks Deals With 20 TV Set Makers

Consumers using Internet-connected TV sets from some 20

manufacturers will soon be able to stream video content -- including both legal

and illegal material -- downloaded via embedded BitTorrent software, with the

click of a remote.

BitTorrent has reached deals with 20 consumer-electronics

manufacturers, according to CEO Eric Klinker. He declined to identify them.

Most of BitTorrent's deals are for TV models that will

launch -- as early as this holiday season -- in Europe and Asia, Klinker said.

"You may not see them as much in the U.S.," he said.

That's because many Internet-connected HDTVs marketed in the

U.S. already have deals with streaming-video providers such as Netflix,

according to Klinker. "We are competing with the Netflixes and Hulus for space

on the television," Klinker said.

