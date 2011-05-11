Bitcentral Hires First CFO

To help manage its rapid growth, Bitcentral, a provider of solutions for managing newsroom workflows and content storage, has hired finance veteran Cleve Cushing as the company's first chief financial officer.

Cushing, who had served as CFO of traffic and billing software provider Marketron Broadcast Solutions and held a number of other top executive positions at quickly growing companies, will be responsible for financial oversight and reporting. He reports to Fred Fourcher, CEO and president of Bitcentral, and the firm's board of directors.

"We've just completed our biggest sales year in the history of the company, with everyone from independent broadcasters to large station groups embracing our workflow and content storage solutions," Fourcher said. "With Cleve as our CFO, we are poised to continue on our growth surge and take the company to our next level of success."