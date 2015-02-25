Bitcentral Acquires Fission Software

In a deal that will expand the range of technologies it can offer broadcasters, Bitcentral has announced that it has acquired Fission Software, Inc., a provider of master control automation and playout solutions.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This acquisition is a critical component of the strategic plan we have mapped out for Bitcentral and provides the range of solutions that our customers have been asking for,” said Fred Fourcher, founder and CEO of Bitcentral, Inc. “The companies share the vision to provide transformative solutions that streamline, unify and extend broadcast and media operations through innovative, easy-to-use software and an exceptional customer experience.”

Bitcentral already provides technologies for streamlining and unifying new production.

The deal for Fission will expand their systems for streamlining operations into the master control and automation workflows.