‘Billions’ Season Six on Showtime Jan. 23

Showtime announced the season six start for drama Billions following the season five finale. The new season starts Jan. 23. Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff are in the cast.

Daniel Breaker, who plays Scooter, chief of staff for Stoll’s Michael Prince, has been upped to series regular.

“The dust of season five clears to reveal a world that has evolved,” teased Showtime. “With Axe (Damian Lewis) gone and Michael Prince assuming his place, Chuck (Giamatti) must develop a new strategy that is keener and more sophisticated than before. All the players, from Wags (David Costabile) to Wendy (Siff), from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Sacker (Condola Rashad), and of course Senior (Jeffrey DeMunn), must sharpen their weapons and look for new alliances in order to survive. The ground is ever shifting and the stakes absolute. New king, new war, new rules.”

Brian Koppelman and David Levien created the show and are showrunners and executive producers. The series was also created by Andrew Ross Sorkin.