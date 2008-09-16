BigBand Wins SDV Pact from Bright House

Transmission and video-processing supplier BigBand Networks announced that cable operator Bright House Networks selected its switched-digital-video equipment to make more efficient use of its network bandwidth, and it completed the first phase of its SDV installation in Orlando, Fla.

Bright House also began deployment of BigBand SDV in Tampa, Fla., and Indianapolis.

“We selected BigBand Networks for our SDV rollouts not only because the company has a proven SDV solution, but because BigBand has the ability to deploy SDV rapidly,” said Jeff Chen, senior vice president of advanced technologies at Bright House, in a statement. “BigBand’s professionalism and expertise are helping to accelerate our implementation of switched digital video. I’m especially pleased with the tight integration between our respective teams.”

Counting the Bright House deal, BigBand said its SDV solution is now deployed or being deployed to pass more than 16 million cable households. The company added that it can now install and turn on a new SDV system in 90 days or less.