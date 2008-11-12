BigBand Wins More Verizon Business

Video networking supplier BigBand Networks announced that it has won a new, multi-year agreement with telco Verizon to supply digital video infrastructure gear for Verizon's FiOS TV rollout.

Verizon’s FiOS TV service has used BigBand’s equipment since its launch in September 2005, and recently deployed its 1,500th BigBand Broadband Multimedia-Services Router (BMR) video-splicing and transrating solution. BigBand also supplies switched-digital video and other transmission technology to large cable operators like Cablevision.

"BigBand has worked closely with Verizon on the deployment of an impressive national video network," said Amir Bassan-Eskenazi, chief executive officer of BigBand Networks, in a statement. "Verizon places a premium on FiOS TV service quality and availability. Likewise, BigBand prides itself on the quality and scalability of its edge video platforms. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Verizon as they expand and innovate their service offering."